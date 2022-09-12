Kadena (KDA) Price Up 11.7% Over Last Week

Kadena (KDA) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. One Kadena coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.71 or 0.00007634 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Kadena has traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. Kadena has a total market cap of $338.52 million and approximately $29.12 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kadena alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004467 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004466 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00035711 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004145 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004466 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,330.23 or 0.99726586 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00035627 BTC.

Kadena Profile

KDA is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 198,047,245 coins. Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kadena is medium.com/kadena-io. The Reddit community for Kadena is https://reddit.com/r/kadena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kadena is www.kadena.io.

Kadena Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KDA is a digital currency that is used to pay for compute on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the manner by which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block.The Kadena network is designed to unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain.Kadena’s smart contracts are written in Pact, an open-source, formally-verifiable, human-readable, and Turing-incomplete language. Pact is designed for ease of use and adoption by developers and non-technical professionals alike. Gas is paid to the network for the execution of Pact smart contracts on the Kadena blockchain.The max supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens to be mined over 120 years.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kadena directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kadena should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kadena using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kadena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kadena and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.