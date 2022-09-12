Kalmar Trading 30.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (KALM)

Kalmar (KALM) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Over the last seven days, Kalmar has traded down 30.8% against the US dollar. Kalmar has a total market cap of $3.50 million and approximately $37,714.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kalmar coin can currently be bought for $0.62 or 0.00002894 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004477 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004476 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.15 or 0.00743709 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00014387 BTC.

Kalmar launched on May 27th, 2021. Kalmar’s total supply is 9,706,628 coins and its circulating supply is 5,674,845 coins. The official website for Kalmar is kalmar.io/#. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kalmar is a decentralized bank powered by DeFi and NFT that uses secure financial instruments and advanced gamification models to make banking engaging, transparent and accessible.There is no centralized control, physical entity, or 3rd party that can manipulate Kalmar’s banking instruments.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalmar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kalmar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kalmar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

