Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) VP Sells $31,322.20 in Stock

Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Rating) VP Marvin Cheng sold 1,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $31,322.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,752,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,895,663.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Marvin Cheng also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 23rd, Marvin Cheng sold 800 shares of Karat Packaging stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total transaction of $14,848.00.
- On Thursday, August 18th, Marvin Cheng sold 1,000 shares of Karat Packaging stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $18,600.00.
Karat Packaging Price Performance
KRT opened at $18.77 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 3.59. Karat Packaging Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.70 and a 52 week high of $25.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.25 million, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.51.
Institutional Trading of Karat Packaging
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Karat Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at $2,363,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Karat Packaging by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 400,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,088,000 after buying an additional 36,531 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Karat Packaging by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 109,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after buying an additional 33,391 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Karat Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Karat Packaging by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 11,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.28% of the company’s stock.
About Karat Packaging
Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.
