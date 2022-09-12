Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) VP Sells $31,322.20 in Stock

Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Rating) VP Marvin Cheng sold 1,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $31,322.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,752,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,895,663.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Marvin Cheng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Marvin Cheng sold 800 shares of Karat Packaging stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total transaction of $14,848.00.

On Thursday, August 18th, Marvin Cheng sold 1,000 shares of Karat Packaging stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $18,600.00.

Karat Packaging Price Performance

KRT opened at $18.77 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 3.59. Karat Packaging Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.70 and a 52 week high of $25.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.25 million, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.51.

Institutional Trading of Karat Packaging

Karat Packaging ( NASDAQ:KRT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.05). Karat Packaging had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $114.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.51 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Karat Packaging Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Karat Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at $2,363,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Karat Packaging by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 400,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,088,000 after buying an additional 36,531 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Karat Packaging by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 109,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after buying an additional 33,391 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Karat Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Karat Packaging by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 11,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

About Karat Packaging

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

