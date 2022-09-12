KardiaChain (KAI) Achieves Market Cap of $34.33 Million

KardiaChain (KAI) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. One KardiaChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0086 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges. KardiaChain has a total market capitalization of $34.33 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of KardiaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, KardiaChain has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004504 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004503 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.08 or 0.00747919 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00019144 BTC.

About KardiaChain

KardiaChain’s genesis date was December 2nd, 2020. KardiaChain’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,986,300,000 coins. The Reddit community for KardiaChain is https://reddit.com/r/KardiaChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KardiaChain’s official website is www.kardiachain.io. KardiaChain’s official Twitter account is @KardiaChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KardiaChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KardiaChain is a public blockchain focused on Interoperability, leading the race towards blockchain adoption in Vietnam by providing hybrid blockchain solution/infrastructure for major enterprises and government bodies.”

