Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $239.50.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KRTX shares. Guggenheim raised their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $200.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $186.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $160.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $160.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, Director James Healy acquired 47,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $123.04 per share, for a total transaction of $5,878,482.08. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000,218 shares in the company, valued at $246,106,822.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director James Healy bought 47,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $123.04 per share, for a total transaction of $5,878,482.08. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,106,822.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.59, for a total value of $267,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,500 shares of company stock worth $11,728,135. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 364.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock opened at $248.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of -36.72 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $194.04 and a 200 day moving average of $142.22. Karuna Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $92.26 and a 52 week high of $278.25.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.10) by ($0.07). On average, research analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics will post -8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

