Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Price Target Cut to $7.00

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on KPTI. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.88.

NASDAQ:KPTI opened at $5.35 on Friday. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $14.73. The stock has a market cap of $426.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of -0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.91.

Karyopharm Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KPTI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $39.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.38 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $394,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 775,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 8,491 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

