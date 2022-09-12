Katalyo (KTLYO) Price Reaches $0.0291 on Exchanges

Katalyo (KTLYO) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 11th. One Katalyo coin can now be purchased for $0.0291 or 0.00000134 BTC on major exchanges. Katalyo has a total market capitalization of $311,321.25 and $72,495.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Katalyo has traded up 9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Katalyo alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.04 or 0.00774173 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00015081 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00019632 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Katalyo Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com. The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo. Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com.

Katalyo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Katalyo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Katalyo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Katalyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Katalyo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.