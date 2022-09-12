Kava Price Tops $1.68 on Top Exchanges (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One Kava coin can currently be bought for $1.68 or 0.00007553 BTC on major exchanges. Kava has a market cap of $421.46 million and approximately $24.65 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kava has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00094155 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00068917 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00022450 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001426 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00030717 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000317 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000274 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00008688 BTC.

Kava Coin Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 253,359,299 coins and its circulating supply is 250,874,925 coins. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

