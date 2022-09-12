Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.22.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KELTF shares. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$8.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Kelt Exploration Price Performance

OTCMKTS KELTF opened at $4.85 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.78 and a 200-day moving average of $5.02. Kelt Exploration has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $6.60.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

