Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$9.13.

Several research firms have recently commented on KEL. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David John Wilson acquired 283,600 shares of Kelt Exploration stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,812,204.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,030,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$121,606,428.60. In other news, Director David John Wilson acquired 283,600 shares of Kelt Exploration stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,812,204.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,030,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$121,606,428.60. Also, Senior Officer Bruce Douglas Gigg sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.30, for a total value of C$126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 189,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,193,018.40. Insiders have sold a total of 51,667 shares of company stock valued at $339,236 over the last 90 days.

Kelt Exploration Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of KEL opened at C$6.38 on Monday. Kelt Exploration has a 1 year low of C$3.69 and a 1 year high of C$8.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.45. The stock has a market cap of C$1.22 billion and a PE ratio of 9.11.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$178.94 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kelt Exploration will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

