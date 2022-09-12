Kemacoin Market Cap Tops $6,545.53 (KEMA)

Kemacoin (KEMA) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. One Kemacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Kemacoin has a market capitalization of $6,545.53 and approximately $4.00 worth of Kemacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kemacoin has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kemacoin alerts:

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.97 or 0.00147226 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 46.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000149 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic (BXC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kemacoin Profile

KEMA is a coin. Kemacoin’s total supply is 25,017,096 coins and its circulating supply is 24,360,241 coins. Kemacoin’s official Twitter account is @kemacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kemacoin’s official website is www.kema.io.

Kemacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kemacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kemacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kemacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kemacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kemacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.