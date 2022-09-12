Kemacoin Market Cap Tops $6,545.53 (KEMA)

Kemacoin (KEMA) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. One Kemacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Kemacoin has a market capitalization of $6,545.53 and approximately $4.00 worth of Kemacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kemacoin has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Midas (MIDAS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.97 or 0.00147226 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- Havy (HAVY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Beacon (BECN) traded 46.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000160 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000149 BTC.
- StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000051 BTC.
- Bitcoin Classic (BXC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000184 BTC.
- Civitas (CIV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- SovranoCoin (SVR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.
Kemacoin Profile
KEMA is a coin. Kemacoin’s total supply is 25,017,096 coins and its circulating supply is 24,360,241 coins. Kemacoin’s official Twitter account is @kemacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kemacoin’s official website is www.kema.io.
