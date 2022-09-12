Kering (EPA:KER) PT Set at €800.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €800.00 ($816.33) target price on Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €685.00 ($698.98) target price on Kering in a research note on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €670.00 ($683.67) target price on Kering in a research note on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group set a €717.00 ($731.63) target price on Kering in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €825.00 ($841.84) price target on Kering in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €605.00 ($617.35) price target on Kering in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

Kering Stock Performance

Shares of EPA KER opened at €522.20 ($532.86) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €526.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €526.55. Kering has a one year low of €231.35 ($236.07) and a one year high of €417.40 ($425.92).

About Kering

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

