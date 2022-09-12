KeyFi Reaches Market Cap of $196,251.78 (KEYFI)

KeyFi (KEYFI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 12th. One KeyFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0730 or 0.00000328 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, KeyFi has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. KeyFi has a market capitalization of $196,251.78 and approximately $14.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004497 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004496 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002242 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.15 or 0.00747022 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00013679 BTC.
About KeyFi
KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app.
Buying and Selling KeyFi
