Ki Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $13,516.00 (XKI)

Ki (XKI) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. One Ki coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0922 or 0.00000412 BTC on exchanges. Ki has a total market capitalization of $18.28 million and $13,516.00 worth of Ki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ki has traded up 13.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ki alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004475 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004474 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00035441 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004157 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004473 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22,322.73 or 0.99879018 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00035321 BTC.

About Ki

Ki uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2021. Ki’s total supply is 947,624,753 coins and its circulating supply is 198,348,213 coins. Ki’s official website is foundation.ki/en. Ki’s official Twitter account is @Ki_Foundation.

Buying and Selling Ki

According to CryptoCompare, “Ki Foundation’s mission is about bridging the gap between CeFi and DeFi. This bridge is built through an ecosystem of real-life businesses, creating value and pouring it back to the Ki ecosystem through one single asset: The $XKI. The first go-to-market project of Ki is Klub, a private investment platform helping high-earning individuals to spend, store and invest their capital.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ki using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.