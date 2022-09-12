King DAG Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2,680.00 (KDAG)

King DAG (KDAG) traded 29.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 12th. During the last week, King DAG has traded down 29.9% against the US dollar. King DAG has a market capitalization of $6.74 million and approximately $2,680.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One King DAG coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000557 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004504 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004503 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.15 or 0.00747701 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00019129 BTC.

King DAG Coin Profile

King DAG launched on January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,451,545 coins. King DAG’s official website is kdag.io. King DAG’s official message board is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation. King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling King DAG

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as King DAG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire King DAG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase King DAG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

