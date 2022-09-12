KingDeFi Price Tops $0.0007 on Top Exchanges (KRW)

KingDeFi (KRW) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. During the last week, KingDeFi has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar. KingDeFi has a market cap of $7.72 million and $285,025.00 worth of KingDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KingDeFi coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002297 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.20 or 0.00743653 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00014335 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00019064 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000287 BTC.
KingDeFi Coin Profile
KingDeFi’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
