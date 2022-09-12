Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.69.

KLPEF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Klépierre from €24.00 ($24.49) to €23.00 ($23.47) in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Societe Generale raised Klépierre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Klépierre from €23.00 ($23.47) to €21.00 ($21.43) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Klépierre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Klépierre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €25.50 ($26.02) price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

OTCMKTS KLPEF opened at $20.37 on Wednesday. Klépierre has a one year low of $18.17 and a one year high of $30.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Klépierre is the European leader in shopping malls, combining property development and asset management skills. The Company's portfolio is valued at 20.7 billion at December 31, 2021, and comprises large shopping centers in more than 10 countries in Continental Europe which together host hundreds of millions of visitors per year.

