Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Buys 207,777 Shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV)

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV – Get Rating) by 877.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 231,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,777 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. owned approximately 0.36% of CF Acquisition Corp. IV worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CFIV. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the first quarter worth about $49,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 276.9% in the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 36.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the first quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Acquisition Corp. IV alerts:

CF Acquisition Corp. IV Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV stock opened at $9.92 on Monday. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $9.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.85.

About CF Acquisition Corp. IV

CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.