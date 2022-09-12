Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Buys 43,269 Shares of Warrior Technologies Acquisition (NYSE:WARR)

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its position in shares of Warrior Technologies Acquisition (NYSE:WARR – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 552,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,269 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. owned 1.60% of Warrior Technologies Acquisition worth $5,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WARR. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Warrior Technologies Acquisition by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,703,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,749,000 after purchasing an additional 558,722 shares during the period. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Technologies Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,730,000. Tegean Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Warrior Technologies Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $983,000. Cohanzick Management LLC grew its position in shares of Warrior Technologies Acquisition by 3,272.0% during the first quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 72,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 70,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arena Investors LP bought a new stake in Warrior Technologies Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $666,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Warrior Technologies Acquisition alerts:

Warrior Technologies Acquisition Stock Performance

WARR stock opened at $10.01 on Monday. Warrior Technologies Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.93.

Warrior Technologies Acquisition Profile

Warrior Technologies Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of the environmental services sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Technologies Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Technologies Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.