Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Has $1.58 Million Stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lowered its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 48.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,549 shares during the quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JNK. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $591,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $913,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $93.74 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $89.81 and a 52 week high of $110.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.64.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

