Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Has $2.74 Million Stock Position in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TEKK)

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its position in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TEKK – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 277,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,464 shares during the quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. owned 0.86% of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition worth $2,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Baker Capital Management LP raised its stake in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 1,093,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,858,000 after purchasing an additional 121,850 shares during the period. Beryl Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 270,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 20,419 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $696,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $735,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Stock Performance

TEKK stock opened at $9.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.90. Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $10.40.

About Tekkorp Digital Acquisition

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the digital media, sports, entertainment, leisure, and/or gaming ecosystems.

