Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Has $7.76 Million Holdings in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH)

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 790,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,733 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. owned approximately 1.53% of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I worth $7,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 194.7% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 41,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 27,253 shares in the last quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 197.7% in the fourth quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. now owns 148,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 98,843 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 921,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,973,000 after acquiring an additional 156,417 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP increased its position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 2,580.4% during the fourth quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 380,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 366,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,988,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,368,000 after acquiring an additional 708,467 shares during the period. 71.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNRH opened at $9.92 on Monday. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $9.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.85.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.

