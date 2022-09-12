Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Increases Holdings in KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INKA)

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its stake in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INKA – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 375,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,185 shares during the quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. owned 1.74% of KludeIn I Acquisition worth $3,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in KludeIn I Acquisition by 273.4% in the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 611,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,022,000 after acquiring an additional 448,100 shares during the period. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $3,201,000. Arena Investors LP acquired a new stake in KludeIn I Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $681,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in KludeIn I Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $419,000. Finally, DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in KludeIn I Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

KludeIn I Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of KludeIn I Acquisition stock opened at $10.05 on Monday. KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $11.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average of $9.98.

KludeIn I Acquisition Company Profile

KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on completing a business combination with a software or technology-enabled business serving consumers or enterprises in the United States.

