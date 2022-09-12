Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Lowers Stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. cut its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,695,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 409,076 shares during the period. American Homes 4 Rent makes up approximately 0.6% of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. owned about 0.49% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $67,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMH. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter worth about $701,205,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 725.9% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,816,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,810,000 after buying an additional 4,233,435 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,405,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,737,505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533,157 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,256,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,064,000 after buying an additional 2,921,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,487,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,024,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384,487 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.50 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.14.

Insider Activity at American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Up 0.8 %

In related news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson acquired 281,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.40 per share, with a total value of $10,253,698.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 269,470 shares in the company, valued at $9,808,708. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $366,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,128 shares in the company, valued at $738,496.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson purchased 281,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.40 per share, for a total transaction of $10,253,698.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 269,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,808,708. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $37.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 65.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.58 and its 200-day moving average is $37.59. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $32.60 and a 52 week high of $44.07.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $361.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.35 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 15.67%. American Homes 4 Rent’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is presently 126.32%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

