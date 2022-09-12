Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Makes New $5.23 Million Investment in Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC)

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 533,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,232,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. owned 0.43% of Ares Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Ares Acquisition by 392.3% during the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Ares Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $504,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Ares Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $974,000. Institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Ares Acquisition stock opened at $9.91 on Monday. Ares Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $9.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.83.

Ares Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

