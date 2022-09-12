Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Purchases 104,832 Shares of Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SIER)

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its position in Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SIER – Get Rating) by 52.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 305,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,832 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. owned 3.55% of Sierra Lake Acquisition worth $3,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in Sierra Lake Acquisition by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 300,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 50,002 shares during the period. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Lake Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $548,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Sierra Lake Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,082,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Lake Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,181,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Sierra Lake Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000.

Sierra Lake Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Sierra Lake Acquisition stock opened at $9.98 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.90. Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $10.40.

Sierra Lake Acquisition Profile

Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

