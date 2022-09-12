Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Purchases 12,873 Shares of KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ)

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its holdings in shares of KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 392,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,873 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. owned about 1.14% of KINS Technology Group worth $3,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of KINS Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KINS Technology Group during the first quarter valued at about $259,000. Arena Investors LP bought a new position in shares of KINS Technology Group during the first quarter valued at about $262,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of KINS Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth about $372,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of KINS Technology Group by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 17,468 shares during the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KINZ opened at $10.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.06. KINS Technology Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.89 and a 1 year high of $11.00.

In related news, major shareholder Systematic Strategies Cubist sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $50,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,385,616.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

KINS Technology Group Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

