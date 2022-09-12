Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Purchases New Stake in Transphorm, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGAN)

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Transphorm, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGAN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,175,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,784,000. Transphorm accounts for 1.4% of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. owned approximately 41.56% of Transphorm as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Transphorm during the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Transphorm during the first quarter valued at about $134,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Transphorm during the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC purchased a new stake in Transphorm during the first quarter valued at about $2,646,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Transphorm during the first quarter valued at about $4,765,000.

Transphorm Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TGAN opened at $5.77 on Monday. Transphorm, Inc. has a one year low of $3.38 and a one year high of $9.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.67 million, a P/E ratio of -44.38 and a beta of 0.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Transphorm Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TGAN shares. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Transphorm from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Transphorm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Transphorm, Inc, a semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components for use in power conversion in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Europe. The company's products include GaN field effect transistors in various packages.

