Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Raises Holdings in Good Works II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GWII)

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its holdings in Good Works II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GWII – Get Rating) by 66.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,519 shares during the quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. owned 1.00% of Good Works II Acquisition worth $2,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Good Works II Acquisition by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,208,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,843,000 after buying an additional 272,381 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Good Works II Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Good Works II Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Good Works II Acquisition alerts:

Good Works II Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:GWII opened at $9.98 on Monday. Good Works II Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.91.

About Good Works II Acquisition

Good Works II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Good Works II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GWII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Good Works II Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Works II Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.