Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Trims Stake in Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQC)

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. owned about 0.63% of Provident Acquisition worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAQC. Oribel Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Provident Acquisition by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 698,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after buying an additional 126,261 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Provident Acquisition by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 251,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 113,268 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Provident Acquisition by 440.7% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 911,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,981,000 after purchasing an additional 743,139 shares during the period. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Provident Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Provident Acquisition by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,092,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,763,000 after purchasing an additional 103,817 shares during the period. 58.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Provident Acquisition Price Performance

PAQC opened at $9.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $248.25 million, a P/E ratio of 38.19 and a beta of 0.03. Provident Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $10.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.87.

Provident Acquisition Company Profile

Provident Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

