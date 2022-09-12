Koinos Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $31.90 Million (KOIN)

Koinos (KOIN) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. Koinos has a total market capitalization of $31.90 million and approximately $11,332.00 worth of Koinos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Koinos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00001532 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Koinos has traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004467 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004466 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00035711 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004145 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000181 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004466 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22,330.23 or 0.99726586 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002284 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00035627 BTC.
Koinos Coin Profile
KOIN is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2020. Koinos’ total supply is 99,578,208 coins and its circulating supply is 96,837,287 coins. Koinos’ official Twitter account is @koinosnetwork. The Reddit community for Koinos is https://reddit.com/r/Koinos. The official website for Koinos is koinos.io.
Buying and Selling Koinos
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Koinos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Koinos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Koinos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
