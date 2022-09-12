Komodo (KMD) 1-Day Volume Tops $1.33 Million

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Komodo has a market capitalization of $36.99 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Komodo has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00001241 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.52 or 0.00284763 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.69 or 0.00115174 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005383 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00073129 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003100 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 133,654,041 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. Telegram | Discord | YouTube | Reddit | Github “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

