Kryptomon Price Up 2.9% Over Last 7 Days (KMON)

Kryptomon (KMON) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Over the last week, Kryptomon has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Kryptomon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kryptomon has a market capitalization of $2.16 million and $18,046.00 worth of Kryptomon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004472 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004471 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.16 or 0.00742915 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00014289 BTC.

Kryptomon Profile

Kryptomon was first traded on May 29th, 2021. Kryptomon’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,843,488 coins. The Reddit community for Kryptomon is https://reddit.com/r/Kryptomon. The official website for Kryptomon is kryptomon.co. Kryptomon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kryptomon Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kryptomon is an NFT Play-To-Earn blockchain-game, where Pokémon meets Tamagotchi and CryptoKitties. Set in the Kryptomon metaverse, community members play as ‘Trainers’ of their own individual living NFT monsters — Kryptomons.Kryptomon aims to create the next step in the evolution of crypto-gaming by using advanced blockchain technologies, digital genetics, and location-based technologies to create a living and breathing metaverse shaped by the players.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryptomon directly using U.S. dollars.

