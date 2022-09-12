Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) versus TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Critical Contrast

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) and Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

TCR2 Therapeutics has a beta of 1.79, suggesting that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Krystal Biotech has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get TCR2 Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for TCR2 Therapeutics and Krystal Biotech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TCR2 Therapeutics 0 3 5 0 2.63 Krystal Biotech 0 1 3 0 2.75

Institutional & Insider Ownership

TCR2 Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 566.67%. Krystal Biotech has a consensus target price of $104.40, suggesting a potential upside of 47.37%. Given TCR2 Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe TCR2 Therapeutics is more favorable than Krystal Biotech.

64.6% of TCR2 Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.1% of Krystal Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.0% of TCR2 Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of Krystal Biotech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TCR2 Therapeutics and Krystal Biotech’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TCR2 Therapeutics N/A N/A -$99.81 million ($2.99) -0.80 Krystal Biotech N/A N/A -$69.57 million ($4.73) -14.98

Krystal Biotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TCR2 Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares TCR2 Therapeutics and Krystal Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TCR2 Therapeutics N/A -42.91% -35.26% Krystal Biotech N/A -17.15% -15.76%

Summary

TCR2 Therapeutics beats Krystal Biotech on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing novel T cell receptor (TCR) therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma. It is also developing TC-510, a mesothelin-targeted TRuC-T cell that has completed preclinical trials to treat solid tumors; and TC-520, a fratricide resistant CD70 targeting TRuC-T cell for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma. The company was formerly known as TCR2, Inc. and changed its name to TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. in November 2016. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Krystal Biotech

(Get Rating)

Krystal Biotech, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing KB105 that is in Phase I/II clinical study for treating patients with deficient autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis; KB301, which is in Phase I/II clinical stage for treating wrinkles and other presentations of aged or damaged skin; KB407 that is in preclinical stage for cystic fibrosis; and KB104, which is in preclinical stage for netherton syndrome. Its discovery stage product candidates include KB5xx for treating chronic skin diseases, KB3xx to treat aesthetic skin conditions, and KB3xx product. Krystal Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.