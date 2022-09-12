KT (NYSE:KT) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th.

KT opened at $13.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.71. KT has a twelve month low of $12.33 and a twelve month high of $15.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in KT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,155,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of KT by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 5,907 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of KT by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of KT by 461.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 765,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,687,000 after acquiring an additional 629,157 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of KT by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,961,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,389,000 after acquiring an additional 664,582 shares during the period. 21.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

