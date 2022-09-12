KT (NYSE:KT) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th.
KT Stock Performance
KT opened at $13.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.71. KT has a twelve month low of $12.33 and a twelve month high of $15.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On KT
KT Company Profile
KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.
