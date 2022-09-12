Kuverit (KUV) Market Cap Hits $92,917.98

Kuverit (KUV) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 12th. Kuverit has a market capitalization of $92,917.98 and $4.00 worth of Kuverit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kuverit coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kuverit has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004480 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004479 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.17 or 0.00744252 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00014392 BTC.

Kuverit Profile

Kuverit’s launch date was January 18th, 2019. Kuverit’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,654,360,436 coins. Kuverit’s official Twitter account is @kuver_it and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kuverit’s official website is www.kuverit.io.

Kuverit Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuverit’s solution aims to provide peer to peer guarantee trading, and identity verification designed to eradicate peer to peer fraud, through a blockchain, smartphone application. Whether you are a service provider or contractor, business or customer, the Kuverit app lets you enter an agreement with anybody at any time, assuaging any new buyer anxieties and risk factors. Benefitting both buyers and sellers, how it works is simple: a user creates an account on the application, enters details of what they need to be guaranteed for – and how much – and then posts their request for a guarantor to other users of the application.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuverit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuverit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kuverit using one of the exchanges listed above.

