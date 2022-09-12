Kylin (KYL) Price Tops $0.0216

Kylin (KYL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 12th. One Kylin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0216 or 0.00000097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kylin has a total market cap of $5.83 million and approximately $244,146.00 worth of Kylin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kylin has traded up 15.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kylin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004511 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,169.16 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004591 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004507 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00051860 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00012091 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $105.69 or 0.00476714 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005283 BTC.

About Kylin

Kylin (KYL) is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2021. Kylin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 270,259,840 coins. Kylin’s official Twitter account is @Kylin_Network.

Buying and Selling Kylin

According to CryptoCompare, “Kylin Network is designed to offer any applications and blockchains (such as parachains and parathreads) instantaneous but reliable and valid on/off-chain market data and social data sources by leveraging the power of Polkadot/Substrate Framework on open networks. The Kylin Network Mainnet token (KYL) is necessary to secure and power the decentralized data network. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kylin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kylin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kylin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kylin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kylin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.