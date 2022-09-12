L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,886,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 668,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.61% of L3Harris Technologies worth $2,207,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 206,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,016,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 216,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,209,000 after buying an additional 17,718 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Nwam LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $310,000. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,914,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,914,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,026,858.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,644,693.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,518 shares of company stock worth $5,626,858. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LHX stock opened at $236.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.68. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $200.71 and a one year high of $279.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.09%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.91.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

