Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Bought by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 275.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 15.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,576,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,525,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,369 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $297,582,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1,092.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 240,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,488,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $467,596,000 after acquiring an additional 152,947 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1,319.4% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 154,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,691,000 after acquiring an additional 143,463 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total value of $665,638.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $8,151,474.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,158 shares in the company, valued at $13,245,002.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total value of $665,638.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,600.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

LH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.75.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $238.32 on Monday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $212.40 and a 1-year high of $317.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $244.25 and a 200-day moving average of $250.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.06.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.67%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.78%.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Recommended Stories

