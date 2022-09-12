Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Insider Sells $124,207.20 in Stock

Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) insider David S. Nagle sold 720 shares of Lancaster Colony stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.51, for a total value of $124,207.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,803.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Lancaster Colony Stock Performance

Shares of LANC opened at $172.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $144.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.10. Lancaster Colony Co. has a one year low of $116.85 and a one year high of $177.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.10 and a beta of 0.04.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.86. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $452.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lancaster Colony Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.46%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LANC. StockNews.com upgraded Lancaster Colony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. TheStreet raised Lancaster Colony from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Cowen started coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CL King started coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Lancaster Colony currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.67.

Institutional Trading of Lancaster Colony

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 605.5% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 7,557 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Cardini's, and Girard's; flatbread wraps and pizza crusts under the Flatout brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

