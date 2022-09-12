Lanceria (LANC) Trading 23.7% Higher Over Last Week

Lanceria (LANC) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 12th. Lanceria has a market cap of $653,350.03 and $18,013.00 worth of Lanceria was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lanceria coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lanceria has traded 23.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lanceria alerts:

WOW-token (WOW) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004481 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001984 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00033559 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000572 BTC.

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lanceria Profile

Lanceria (CRYPTO:LANC) is a coin. Its launch date was March 23rd, 2021. Lanceria’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 269,152,549 coins. Lanceria’s official website is lanceria.io/exchanges. Lanceria’s official Twitter account is @lancerialabs.

Buying and Selling Lanceria

According to CryptoCompare, “Lanceria is building the definitive freelancing platform using blockchain technology, AI, lower fees and a streamlined workflow for independent contractors and businesses.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lanceria directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lanceria should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lanceria using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lanceria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lanceria and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.