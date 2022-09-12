Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) Shares Purchased by TIG Advisors LLC

TIG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 360,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Landcadia Holdings IV worth $3,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the 4th quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV in the 1st quarter valued at about $589,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Landcadia Holdings IV Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LCA opened at $9.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.78. Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.46 and a 12 month high of $9.91.

Landcadia Holdings IV Company Profile

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries.

