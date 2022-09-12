Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) CEO M. Jason Pigott Sells 3,750 Shares

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 3,750 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total value of $262,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,994,761.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE LPI opened at $74.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.22 and a twelve month high of $120.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 3.52.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LPI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,577,459 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $94,853,000 after buying an additional 144,462 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 11.5% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,143 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,052,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

