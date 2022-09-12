LBRY Credits (LBC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $12.23 Million

LBRY Credits (LBC) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 12th. LBRY Credits has a total market capitalization of $12.23 million and $27,229.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LBRY Credits has traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One LBRY Credits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0187 or 0.00000084 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004477 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004475 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.04 or 0.00743181 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00014310 BTC.

LBRY Credits Profile

LBRY Credits launched on July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 767,800,721 coins and its circulating supply is 654,237,215 coins. The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LBRY Credits’ official website is lbry.io. LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LBRY Credits

According to CryptoCompare, “LBRY describes itself as an open-source, decentralized, and community-driven digital content marketplace (think BitTorrent + Bitcoin) that enables the discovery, distribution, and payment of digital content. LBRY was launched in June 2016 with a working protocol and end-user product, the LBRY app, which is used to watch videos, publish content, earn rewards, and manage one's wallet. As of March 2019, the LBRY network reportedly has over 800K pieces of content published such as movies, videos, images, games, documents.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LBRY Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LBRY Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

