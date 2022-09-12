LCG Hits One Day Trading Volume of $13,627.00 (LCG)

LCG (LCG) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. LCG has a market capitalization of $11.25 million and approximately $13,627.00 worth of LCG was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LCG has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar. One LCG coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004475 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004474 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00035441 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004157 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004473 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22,322.73 or 0.99879018 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00035321 BTC.

LCG Coin Profile

LCG (CRYPTO:LCG) uses the hashing algorithm. LCG’s official Twitter account is @LcgIco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LCG is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=-1. LCG’s official website is lcg-energy.com.

LCG Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The LCG Group ecosystem is powered by the LCG Group Token (LCG). The LCG Token will be usable for a wide array of services such as to cover electricity needs as a payment method, to provide investment options, to access energy-related services and products in the LCG ecosystem and more. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LCG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LCG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LCG using one of the exchanges listed above.

