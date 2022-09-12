Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Leju Stock Up 5.5 %

LEJU opened at $2.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.88. Leju has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $19.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leju

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Leju stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 40,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. 1.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leju Company Profile

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises websites covering 401 cities and various mobile applications.

