Lethean (LTHN) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $37.00

Lethean (LTHN) traded up 51.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Over the last week, Lethean has traded up 49.4% against the dollar. One Lethean coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Lethean has a total market capitalization of $139,993.00 and $37.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22,342.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,726.75 or 0.07728647 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.17 or 0.00170848 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00022321 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.30 or 0.00274348 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.62 or 0.00723377 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.90 or 0.00576935 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000942 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Lethean Coin Profile

LTHN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lethean Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services.Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

