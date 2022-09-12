Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Acquired by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,843 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $3,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Li Auto during the first quarter worth about $642,000. abrdn plc raised its stake in Li Auto by 1.9% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 77,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Li Auto by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,125,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,142,000 after acquiring an additional 361,813 shares during the period. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. raised its stake in Li Auto by 246.7% during the fourth quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 984,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,602,000 after acquiring an additional 700,500 shares during the period. Finally, Light Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Li Auto by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC now owns 207,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,676,000 after purchasing an additional 22,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on LI. CLSA began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Monday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Li Auto from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Li Auto from $26.80 to $58.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:LI opened at $26.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -526.49 and a beta of 0.45. Li Auto Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.86 and a 1-year high of $41.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.92.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

