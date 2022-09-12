Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.33.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Li-Cycle from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen decreased their target price on Li-Cycle from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Cowen decreased their target price on Li-Cycle from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Li-Cycle from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.
Li-Cycle Price Performance
LICY opened at $6.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 27.12 and a quick ratio of 26.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.34. Li-Cycle has a 12 month low of $5.87 and a 12 month high of $14.28.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Li-Cycle
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Li-Cycle by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Li-Cycle by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 35.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Li-Cycle
Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Li-Cycle (LICY)
- Can Electronic Arts Buck the Downturn in Videogaming?
- Dollar General is the Big Fish in Little Ponds Across the U.S.
- Here’s Why the CPI Report will Dictate the Market Bottom
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Li-Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li-Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.