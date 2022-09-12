Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.33.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Li-Cycle from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen decreased their target price on Li-Cycle from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Cowen decreased their target price on Li-Cycle from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Li-Cycle from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Li-Cycle Price Performance

LICY opened at $6.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 27.12 and a quick ratio of 26.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.34. Li-Cycle has a 12 month low of $5.87 and a 12 month high of $14.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Li-Cycle

Li-Cycle ( NYSE:LICY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Li-Cycle had a negative net margin of 1,097.02% and a negative return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $8.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.98 million. On average, research analysts expect that Li-Cycle will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Li-Cycle by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Li-Cycle by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 35.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Li-Cycle

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

