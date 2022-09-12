Lightning Bitcoin Reaches Market Cap of $1.37 Million (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Over the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded down 12.3% against the dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00001601 BTC on exchanges. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market cap of $1.37 million and $149,005.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000285 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00022885 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.74 or 0.00274464 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000934 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001173 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002340 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00032977 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (CRYPTO:LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io. The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

